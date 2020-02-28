Production-ready Kia Sonet spotted testing

- Kia Sonet spy images hint at mid-level variant testing

- The model will be launched in India in August

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place later this year, the production-ready version of the Kia Sonet has been spotted testing in India. The spy images shared on the web reveal what seems to be a mid-variant of the Sonet.

The Kia Sonet test-mule seen in the images here is partially covered in camouflage, although a few key details of the model are still visible. These details include fender mounted turn indicators, dual-tone ORVMs, non-diamond cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, high mounted stop lamp and rear bumper with faux skid plate.

Codenamed as the QYI, the Kia Sonet concept was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. The concept model features signature details from the brand such as the tiger nose grille and LED headlamps. Inside, the compact SUV will come equipped with UVO connectivity, large touchscreen infotainment system and a Bose sourced audio system.

The third product for the brand after the Seltos and the Carnival, the Kia Sonet will rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon. The model will be launched in India in August 2020.

