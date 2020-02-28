New-gen BS6 Honda City spied testing ahead of India debut next month

- New BS6 Honda City could be offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines

- The India-spec model will be unveiled next month

Ahead of its Indian debut that is scheduled to take place next month, the next-gen Honda City has been spotted during a public road test once again. New spy images shared on the web reveal the test-mule of the model with an emission testing device at the rear.

Honda Car India has not revealed the engine specifications of the upcoming generation Honda City although we expect the model to be offered with BS6-compliant versions of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The latter, which is already available in the BS6 form with the outgoing model, is expected to arrive with a dual-motor hybrid system.

A few other visual highlights of the new Honda City seen in the spy images here include LED headlamps, fog lights, single slat grille, clamshell bonnet, new alloy wheels, blacked out B-pillars shark fin antenna, ORVM mounted turn indicators, tail gate mounted number plate recess and sweptback tail lights. Once launched, the new-gen Honda City will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the upcoming Hyundai Verna facelift.

