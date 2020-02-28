Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Chevrolet Corvette C8 right hand drive interior revealed

Chevrolet Corvette C8 right hand drive interior revealed

February 28, 2020, 02:07 PM IST by Siddharth
3924 Views
Be the first to comment
Chevrolet Corvette C8 right hand drive interior revealed

There’s not much more to add to ^that headline, except that it will not be sold in India. Chevrolet has released images of the interior of the right-hand drive version of the eight-generation Corvette C8 sportscar. With a right-hand drive setup, the Corvette C8 is destined to be launched in Japan, Australia, United Kingdom and other similar markets. But not in India, not unless a miracle happens.

Chevrolet Corvette Front view

American giant General Motors has not had the best run in India, shutting shop of its Indian subsidiary in 2017 after years of slow growth and mounting losses back home. While its lineup of cars, mostly sourced from its non-US partners, failed to make an impact on the Indian car buyer consistently, there were moments of brilliance from Chevrolet India. From the early Opel models, the Optra, Forester, Beat, Spark and the Tavera, the company has left its mark in the Indian automotive scene.

Chevrolet Corvette Left Side

What Chevrolet India did not capitalise on was its halo car, whose popularity surpassed any mass-market product it ever envisioned for the market - the Corvette. There was a very logical reason for this, the Corvette was never designed with right-hand drive markets in mind as it was only ever bought in large numbers by the proud citizen of the United States of America. That changed with the Corvette C8.

Chevrolet Corvette Steering Wheel

Everything about the eighth-generation Corvette is completely new. Unlike the previous seven generations which employed a front-engined, rear-wheel drive layout, the C8 uses a mid-engined, rear-wheel setup for that classic sportscar driving characteristics. With most of the complicated bits moved behind the occupants and limiting transmission options to just a eight-speed dual-clutch unit the cabin was freed up for easy modifications - including a right-hand drive layout. Like all Corvette C8s, the right-hand models will be assembled at GM’s Bowling Green facility in Kentucky, USA.

Chevrolet Corvette Engine

The all-new Corvette C8 is powered by a mid-mounted 6.2-litre, naturally-aspirated ‘LT2’ V8 engine developing 489bhp and 630Nm. An optional Z51 performance package bumps power to 495bhp and torque to 637Nm, this combo does the 0-100kmph run in “under three seconds”.

Chevrolet Corvette Exterior

Like Ford with the Mustang, Chevrolet could have had at least one aspirational product in India in the form of the new Corvette C8. But Chevrolet India is dead, and so are the dreams of owning a piece of a growling American sportscar machine.  

  • Chevrolet
  • Corvette
  • Chevrolet Corvette
  • Corvette C8
  • C8
  • Chevrolet Corvette C8
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chevrolet Essentia & Chevrolet Beat Activ Concept First Look

Chevrolet Essentia & Chevrolet Beat Activ Concept First Look

Chevrolet unveiled two new, the Chevrolet Beat ...

378 Likes
111243 Views

New Chevrolet Cruze Review

New Chevrolet Cruze Review

The Chevrolet Cruze rejoins the luxury executiv ...

2455 Likes
279324 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-VHonda HR-V

Feb 2020

12L - ₹ 16L
Tata GravitasTata Gravitas

Feb 2020

18L - ₹ 23L
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe FaceliftMercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Facelift

3rd Mar 2020

55L - ₹ 80L
BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in