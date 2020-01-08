Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes-Benz reveals its range of launches for India in 2020

January 08, 2020, 05:49 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Mercedes-Benz reveals its range of launches for India in 2020

- Mercedes-Benz India will launch four models in 2020

- The first product to be launched this year could be the new-gen GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz has shared a teaser video on the company’s social media channels revealing its plans for product launches in 2020. The teaser video provides a sneak peek at four model launches that will take place over the next 12 months.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

The teaser video reveals that Mercedes-Benz India will launch models including the new GLS, new GLE, new GLE Coupe and AMG GT four-door Coupe. The first model is likely to be the new GLE-Class, specifications of which were leaked earlier and can be read here.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-gen GLS in April last year. Underpinned by the brand’s Modular High Architecture (MHA) platform, the model is larger than the outgoing model in most aspects and will arrive with a set of petrol and diesel engines. The exterior will receive a new design while the interior will be feature-loaded.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Another addition to the Mercedes-Benz product range in 2020 will be the new GLE Coupe. The model is currently sold in India in the AMG 43 guise although the teaser hints at the AMG 53 that would make it to our shores later this year. The fourth model from Mercedes-Benz India this year will be the AMG GT four door Coupe. The company sells the model internationally in the 43, 53, 63 and 63 S variants and it is unclear which one would be launched in India.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes Benz AMG GT
  • AMG GT
  • GLE COupe
  • GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLS
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe
  • GLE New
  • Mercedes-Benz GLE New
