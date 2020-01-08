Please Tell Us Your City

  • Jeep Compass Diesel BS6 automatic to launch in India next week

Jeep Compass Diesel BS6 automatic to launch in India next week

January 08, 2020, 05:57 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
17295 Views
Jeep Compass Diesel BS6 automatic to launch in India next week

- Compass diesel automatic will get the ZF9 gearbox

- Will be available in three trims - Longitude, Limited and Limited Plus

Jeep is working on an automatic version for the Compass diesel. And according to our sources, the Jeep Compass diesel BS6 automatic will be launched in India next week. Some sources also claim that the car will be officially launched on 13 January, but we have no confirmation from Jeep regarding the same.

The Jeep Compass diesel automatic will be available in three trims - Longitude, Limited and Limited Plus. What's more, it will only be available in the 4x4 trim, and customers looking for a 4x2 diesel automatic will have to wait further. This is primarily because the ZF9 AT transmission is only compliant with 4x4 drive-trains. That said, Jeep is considering a FWD automatic for the Compass diesel.

The nine-speed automatic transmission will be paired to a 2.0-litre BS6 diesel motor that will develop 170bhp and 350Nm. Currently, the diesel automatic is only available in the Compass Trailhawk variant, which is priced from Rs 26.80 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). Considering the Compass diesel automatic won't get the more hardcore 4x4 setup from the Trailhawk, we can expect it to get a starting price of Rs 20-21 lakhs (ex-showroom).

  • Jeep
  • Jeep Compass
  • Compass
Show CommentsHide Comments
