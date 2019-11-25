Please Tell Us Your City

  Second generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class specs leaked, India launch in January 2020

Second generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class specs leaked, India launch in January 2020

November 25, 2019, 06:36 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6704 Views
Second generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class specs leaked, India launch in January 2020

- New-gen Mercedes GLE will be offered with three engine options

- The model will be available in two trims including Exclusive and Elite

The new generation Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class was unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The company began accepting bookings for the model last month and now, according to leaked details, the model will be launched in India in January 2020.

Leaked images that are said to have been taken at a dealer meet, reveal the engine specifications and variant-wise features of the second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. A petrol engine and a diesel engine will offered upon launch in January 2020 while another diesel engine will be launched in April 2020. All engines will be BS6 compliant at launch and will be offered with a 14V electrical motor.

Mercedes-Benz GLE New Exterior

Powertrain options on the new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will include a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine producing 367bhp and 500Nm of torque, a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine producing 245bhp and 500Nm of torque and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine producing 330bhp and 700Nm of torque. These engines will be paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. All engine options will be paired to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The second-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will be available in two trims including Exclusive and Elite, details of which are available here. The model will be based on the Long Wheel Base (LWB) concept. Feature highlights of the new GLE-Class will include multi-beam LED headlamps, 20-inch alloy wheels, 360-degree camera, air suspension, electrically adjustable rear seats, panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, seven airbags, and blind spot assist.

