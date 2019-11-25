Toyota Glanza petrol automatic performance figures revealed

Toyota has taken another charge at the budget segment with the Glanza hatchback and it has been doing decent numbers for the automaker since its launch earlier this year. It’s essentially a Maruti Baleno behind those Toyota badges and can only be had with petrol power. The engine is a 1.2-litre unit producing 82bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT.

Well we have now tested the CVT powered variant and here is its real-world acceleration and braking figures.

Acceleration

The CVT powered variantsports 195/55 R16 tyres and wheels respectively. In our tests it took 1.74 seconds to hit the 20kmph while the 40kmph mark was breached in 3.48 seconds. The 100kmph mark was reached in 13.11 seconds.

Braking

The Glanza sports discs in front and drums at the rear. ABS with EBD is common across the Glanza range. To go from 80-0kmph the Glanza took 2.45 seconds and used a distance of 25.67 meters.

Fuel efficiency and weight

This Toyota Glanza CVT model weighs 950kgs and achieved a city fuel efficiency of 14.32kmpl. Out on the highway we got 18.76kmpl.