Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Glanza petrol automatic performance figures revealed

Toyota Glanza petrol automatic performance figures revealed

November 25, 2019, 04:55 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
11041 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Glanza petrol automatic performance figures revealed

Toyota has taken another charge at the budget segment with the Glanza hatchback and it has been doing decent numbers for the automaker since its launch earlier this year. It’s essentially a Maruti Baleno behind those Toyota badges and can only be had with petrol power. The engine is a 1.2-litre unit producing 82bhp/113Nm and can be had with a five-speed manual or a CVT. 

Well we have now tested the CVT powered variant and here is its real-world acceleration and braking figures. 

Acceleration

The CVT powered variantsports 195/55 R16 tyres and wheels respectively. In our tests it took 1.74 seconds to hit the 20kmph while the 40kmph mark was breached in 3.48 seconds. The 100kmph mark was reached in 13.11 seconds. 

Braking

The Glanza sports discs in front and drums at the rear. ABS with EBD is common across the Glanza range. To go from 80-0kmph the Glanza took 2.45 seconds and used a distance of 25.67 meters.

Fuel efficiency and weight 

This Toyota Glanza CVT model weighs 950kgs and achieved a city fuel efficiency of 14.32kmpl. Out on the highway we got 18.76kmpl.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • Glanza V CVT
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.18 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.48 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.87 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.26 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.33 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.86 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.88 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.86 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

New Toyota Innova Crysta

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: The All New Toyota Inno ...

1624 Likes
993099 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

1694 Likes
120803 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in