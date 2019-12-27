Please Tell Us Your City

December 27, 2019, 02:54 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA - Now in pictures

The Mercedes-Benz GLA made its debut five years ago and by now it has seen over a million homes worldwide. There's a comprehensive update coming in and this new GLA is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. The carmaker says it is better in every aspect and gets improved safety, convenience and efficiency than before. Here's a picture gallery of this updated SUV which is not only more powerful but comes with new features as well and rivals the Volvo XC40 and BMW X1.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

The dual ‘power domes’ on the bonnet, slim LED tail-lights and elements of the ‘predator’ front fascia shared by many of the Benz’s recent compact cars uphold this image of aggressive dynamism.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

Customers can opt for alloy wheels of up to 20 inches in size on regular models, while they can also have up to 21 inch ones on the top-trim AMG 35.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

This sporty version also benefits from the additional sporty design touches that include a unique front fascia trim, Panamericana front grille, dual exhaust tips and a rear lip spoiler.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

Inside too, the interior is a balanced mixture between sportiness and luxury. The dashboard is dominated by two touchscreens running the German brand’s latest MBUX operating system.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Interior

Mercedes has not only crafted the space inside well, but rather it has equipped the cabin with a full-colour head-up display, ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant functionality and augmented reality satellite navigation.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Interior

The rear legroom, elbow room and shoulder room have increased by 116mm, 45mm and 43mm respectively. This has effectively helped create an air of space and elegance to the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Interior

The whole experience is made safer by blind-spot monitoring, an autonomous emergency braking system, evasive steering assist, lane-keep assist and a traffic sign detection.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Engine Bay

Coming to the engine line-up, the base GLA 200 is powered by a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 163bhp of power. It comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior

On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged mill that churns out 306bhp of power and gets a four-wheel-drive set-up.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Exterior
