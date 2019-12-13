Please Tell Us Your City

Mercedes EQA teased during unveiling of new generation GLA

December 13, 2019, 10:07 AM IST by Desirazu Venkat
3152 Views
Be the first to comment
-This will be an entry-level EV in the Mercedes EQ family 

-It will be a five-door crossover 

Mercedes-Benz will launch an entry-level vehicle in 2020 and its will be called the EQA. While the concept car was a hatchback based on the A-Class, this production model will be a five-door crossover based on the new generation GLA.

Spy images reveal that the EQA will retain the silhouette of the new GLA but get the grille and noticeable Mercedes EV bits from the larger EQC which has already been put into production at one of the German automaker’s plants in Germany. The EQA is expected to be preceded by plugin hybrid version of the GLA as well as the A-Class. 

With a major interest in both EVs and crossovers, we expect that Mercedes will show some hint of the EQA at our upcoming 2020 Auto Expo that will take place in Delhi next month. 

              

Mercedes-Benz GLA Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 38.46 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 40.9 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 39.27 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 39.65 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 40.27 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 36.13 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 40.21 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 36.14 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 36.7 Lakhs onwards

