Mercedes EQA teased during unveiling of new generation GLA

-This will be an entry-level EV in the Mercedes EQ family

-It will be a five-door crossover

Mercedes-Benz will launch an entry-level vehicle in 2020 and its will be called the EQA. While the concept car was a hatchback based on the A-Class, this production model will be a five-door crossover based on the new generation GLA.

Spy images reveal that the EQA will retain the silhouette of the new GLA but get the grille and noticeable Mercedes EV bits from the larger EQC which has already been put into production at one of the German automaker’s plants in Germany. The EQA is expected to be preceded by plugin hybrid version of the GLA as well as the A-Class.

With a major interest in both EVs and crossovers, we expect that Mercedes will show some hint of the EQA at our upcoming 2020 Auto Expo that will take place in Delhi next month.