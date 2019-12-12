Please Tell Us Your City

New Hyundai Creta spied testing in India with dual-tip exhaust

December 12, 2019, 05:24 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- Spotted testing with a twin exhaust system

- To get BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options at the time of launch

- Fresh cosmetic and feature updates

Ahead of its India debut in the year 2020, the new Hyundai Creta has been spied on test once again. The latest spy image reveals that the new-gen Hyundai Creta will possibly feature a twin exhaust system. In all likelihood, the twin exhaust system is a part of visual enhancement, with no functional benefit. The upcoming new Creta is based on the second generation iX25 and it is likely to borrow design cues from the international spec model. 

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

Under the hood, the upcoming new-gen Hyundai Creta is expected to be powered by BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The new model might also get a 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol option. Six-speed manual transmission will be standard, while seven-speed DCT is likely to be limited to a smaller petrol engine option. In terms of features, the new Creta will probably feature a panoramic sunroof, revised grille with horizontal slats and new alloy wheels. As part of the fresh update, the new Creta will also feature revised LED headlights with DRLs and a redesigned front bumper with slim air dams and fog lamps. Additionally, the new model will feature new LED taillights, new roof rails and a shark fin antennae. 

In terms of safety, the new model is expected to get multiple air bags and ABS with EBD as standard whereas the top-spec model is expected to get six-airbags, inbuilt air purifier, along with features like Blue Link connected services, power adjustable front seats and more.

