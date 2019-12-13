Please Tell Us Your City

  Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Nissan Kicks, Sunny and Datsun Redi-GO

Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Nissan Kicks, Sunny and Datsun Redi-GO

December 13, 2019, 12:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Discounts of up to Rs 1.15 lakhs on Nissan Kicks, Sunny and Datsun Redi-GO

Select Nissan and Datsun dealers in India are offering significant discounts across the model range in the month of December 2019. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts and extended warranty.

Nissan

The Nissan Kicks is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000 and a five-year warranty. The Sunny is offered with a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 14,000. The Micra can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 6,000.

Datsun

Discounts on all variants of the Datsun Redi-GO include a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 each and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Go can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 12,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The Go Plus is offered with a cash discount of Rs 7,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 2,000. The CVT (Automatic) variants of the Go and Go Plus are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. 

