Porsche Cayenne Coupe launched in India at Rs 1.31 crore

Porsche has launched the Cayenne Coupe in India at Rs 1.31 crores (All-India ex-showroom). This new model is available in two engine options – the base V6 and the V8-powered Turbo.

The Cayenne Coupe marked the German carmaker's entry in the ‘SUV-coupé’ segment globally earlier this year. This body styling follows the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and GLC Coupe, the BMW X6, X4 and X2, and the Audi Q8. The Cayenne Coupe is based on the standard Cayenne SUV but looks different thanks to a sloping roof and aggressive styling.

The cabin is more or less the same but to compensate for the sloping roof, the rear seat is placed a little lower. Noteworthy features include a Bose/Burmester sound system, Porsche connect app, adaptive air suspension, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and rear axle steering among others.

The new Cayenne Coupe shares the same powertrains that are offered on the standard Cayenne SUV. The turbocharged petrol V6 engine produces 340bhp of power, while the twin-turbo V8 churns out 550bhp. Both engine options come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and both these versions feature an all-wheel drive system.

Porsche has already started taking bookings for the car and deliveries will also begin soon. On another note, the top-spec Cayenne Turbo S e-Hybrid Coupe, with the 680hp V8 PHEV powertrain, will be launched at a later stage.

Prices for the Porsche Cayenne Coupe (All-India ex-showroom)

Porsche Cayenne Coupe- Rs 1.31 crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo- Rs 1.97 crore