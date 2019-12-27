Facelifted Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza spied undisguised

-This is the second mid-life update

-New headlamps and alloy wheel design

An update for the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza sub-4 SUV has long been on the cards and these pictures indicate that it may finally be here.These pictures indicate that the Vitara Brezza facelift will get new LED headlamps and a new alloy wheel design. What’s more, Maruti Suzuki has also fitted a faux bull bar in the front. The rest of the design looks to be untouched from the current car. It is expected that Maruti Suzuki will update the feature list of the Vitara Brezza including adding the SmartPlay infotainment system to the car.

One of the biggest changes is expected to be a petrol-powered heart for the Vitara Brezza which in this case is expected to be the 1.2-litre K-series unit powering a whole range of other Maruti models. The 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced Multijet diesel is expected to be discontinued. Its replacement is expected to be Maruti very own 1.5-litre diesel unit if they do plan to continue with diesel for the Vitara Brezza.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza will continue to rival the likes of the Honda WR-V, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

Source: RushLane