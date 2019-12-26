Top sedan reviews of 2019

The year 2019 witnessed a slew of car launches across segments ranging from the Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment to the luxury sedan segment. We drove a range of sedans throughout the year and here are our top sedan reviews for 2019, proceeding in descending order in terms of views.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki launched the Ciaz with its in-house 1.5-litre diesel engine. In addition to the already feature rich model that also offers oodles of space, the Ciaz now does a commendable job in the refinement and drivability department.

Honda Civic

The Honda Civic made a come-back to India in the form of the tenth generation model and, for the first time, is offered with a diesel engine as well. The predecessor to the tenth generation Civic was the eighth generation model, and is hence quite a leap in terms of features, space and fuel economy, among others.

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Bringing about a change from the three German marquees is the luxury sedan from Toyota, none other than the Camry Hybrid. The Camry Hybrid is packed with features and is also significantly larger than the outgoing model, taking the pole position as the longest car in its segment. It may be a little dull to drive, but the new classy design and fairly long equipment list do the work in its favour.

Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line

Though not a full blown AMG, the Mercedes-Benz C300 AMG Line is no slouch either. Breathing through a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 241bhp and 500Nm of torque, a sub six-second 0-100kmph time is what it does. Sure, it may not give you the signature pops and crackles like the performance oriented C63, but it’s still the most powerful diesel C-Class in the country.

Jaguar XF

The Jaguar XF receives a much needed facelift and it comes along with a brand new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Ingenium petrol engine. While the exterior remains the same across the variant line-up, the interior is available with a limited range of features as the petrol trim is offered only in the mid-spec Prestige variant.

Volkswagen Passat

The Volkswagen Passat is feature loaded, a delight to drive and practical in many ways. What the model does miss out on though, includes an understated look and the ride quality one would expect from a car of this stature. With that out of the way, the Passat is an overall very likeable package.

Mercedes-Benz E63S AMG

Remember the last time you heard a V8 rumble and went into a different zone? Well, that’s the kind of feeling the Mercedes-Benz E63S AMG evokes. Irrespective of the fact whether you’re drooling over the quad exhausts, yellow brake calipers and carbon ceramic discs the size of extra-large pizzas or just wondering what’s so special about a grey coloured four door sedan, you’re bound to have heads turning when you’re driving this monster.

Hyundai Elantra

The new Hyundai Elantra arrived onto the Indian shores earlier this year and brought with it an array of changes and updates over its predecessor. Currently rivaling the Skoda Octavia and the Honda Civic, the new Elantra has quite a few things going for it, such as the exhaustive feature list and comfort inside. One critical aspect that the model misses out on, is the diesel engine option. We expect Hyundai to fill in this void sometime next year.