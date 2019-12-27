Please Tell Us Your City

Fastags now available for recharge through BHIM UPI

December 27, 2019, 07:12 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
1724 Views
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is now offering customers the option to recharge via BHIM UPI as well. Any BHIM UPI enabled mobile app will allow vehicle owners to recharge their Fastags.

Fastag has been made mandatory on national highways throughout the country from 15 December. It is a reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle that enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion. To know all about Fastag, click here.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) is a program designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market. The customers can now recharge their Fastag account hassle free through BHIM UPI enabled mobile applications by logging into the BHIM app and following the steps given below.

Login to your BHIM UPI App and select the send option

Enter NETC FASTag UPI ID: netc.(VehicleNumber)@BankUPIHandle

Click on Verify Your UPI ID      

Enter the desired recharge amount and enter the pin to authenticate the transaction

Speaking on the occasion, Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “Consumer experience with NETC Fastag is our primary focus. We are pleased to announce the NETC Fastag recharge option through BHIM UPI. We believe that this facility would give them a smooth, secure and transparent toll payments experience just by using any of the UPI enabled mobile applications.”

