New SUV launches in India in 2020

The SUV segment has witnessed strong growth in sales in India. Taking a note of the growing demand for the SUVs, domestic and international car manufacturers plan to launch a series of new SUVs for the Indian market in 2020. Read below to learn more -

Audi Q8

German luxury car manufacturer Audi will launch its flagship SUV, the Q8 in India in January 2020. Based on the MLB Evo platform, the upcoming Audi Q8 will exclusively get a petrol engine option at launch while a diesel mill could arrive sometime later.

MG ZS EV

MG Motor will launch its electric SUV, the ZS EV in India in January 2020. The electric motor produces 143bhp and 353Nm of torque, which enables the vehicle to sprint from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5-seconds.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon electric SUV will be available in three trims and is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 17 lakhs (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is slated for India launch in January 2020.

Hyundai Creta

The new-gen Hyundai Creta has been spied testing in India for a while now and is expected to be launched next year. The latest spy image reveals that the new-gen Hyundai Creta will possibly feature a twin exhaust system. In all likelihood, the twin exhaust system is a part of visual enhancement, with no functional benefit.

Audi Q3

The new-gen Audi Q3 is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2020. Unveiled at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the new generation Audi Q3 features an octagonal design shaped single-frame grille, new headlamps with three LED bars, integrated spoiler and Q8 inspired LED tail lights.

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz GLE will be an all-new model with fresh styling and a new interior. The SUV is expected to be launched early in first quarter of 2020. Engine options on the new Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class could include BS6 compliant units of the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine, 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine.

Jaguar E-Pace

The Jaguar E Pace facelift has been spied on test in the British Midlands. Based on spy images, the new model is expected to get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades. Mechanically, it is expected to continue being powered by a pair of Ingenium diesel and petrol motors mated to a nine-speed ZF-derived automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will launch the updated Vitara Brezza in India next year. The new model will probably have new cosmetic and feature updates. The new model is expected to be offered with a BS6 compliant petrol engine along with the existing diesel engine option.

Tata Gravitas

In all likelihood Tata Gravitas will be launched in India in February 2020. Underpinned by the Omega platform, the Tata Gravitas is expected to be powered by a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque.

Mahindra XUV500

The heavily camouflaged Mahindra test mule was spotted with dummy headlights and turn signals, dummy taillights and a tweaked large grille. It is believed that new XUV500 will get cosmetic updates and a new BS6 compliant diesel engine.

Mahindra Scorpio

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio was spied on test on numerous occasions. The 2020 Mahindra Scorpio will feature an updated front fascia that will include a slotted grille, redesigned bumper and an upright nose.

Mahindra Thar

The new-gen Mahindra Thar has been spied testing on numerous occasions. A recent test mule reveals that the new model is expected to get a touchscreen infotainment system, HVAC controls and much more.

Kia QYI

The pre-production test prototype was seen with heavy camouflage and was shod with steel rims. The QYI compact SUV is set to be launched in India in August 2020, and it is believed that Kia may showcase the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

Land Rover Defender

The Defender will be launched in India sometime by mid-2020. The new Defender will be available in 110 wheelbase format and the Defender 90 might be introduced at a later date.

Range Rover Evoque

The second-gen Range Rover Evoque has been spotted testing and is likely to be launched in India. Introduced in 2011 as a Baby Range Rover, the Evoque entered into a new generation last year adopting a whole new styling, a revised underpinning and a completely rejigged powertrain. It is now the first Land Rover to get mild-hybrid technology.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen will mark its debut in India with the C5 Aircross. The five-seat SUV is based on the Groupe PSA EMP2 platform that also underpins the DS7 SUV. The SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 128bhp of power, while the diesel variant is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre engine that produces 178bhp of power.