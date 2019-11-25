Fastags: Everything you need to know before the big implementation

Tired of long queues at toll booths?Can’t bear it when the miserly person driving in front you picks up a fight with the toll booth attendant over a piddly amount of change? Well, all that is expected to be a thing of the past thanks to the mandatory implementation of the Fastag system from 1 December. This system of seamless payment has been a voluntary service for the last four years while the government implemented the system across the country and will now be the norm everywhere. At present, over 400 toll booths across the nation are Fastag enabled with more expected to join in over the next year. To make things easier, we have answered some of the pertinent questions related to the usage and implementation of Fastags.
What is this Fastag?
It is a RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) enabled tag that needs to be affixed to the wind shield of a car to enable quick payment while passing through any toll booth. The payment is made through a pre-paid account or e-wallet linked to the Fastag. The advantage of this tag is seamless movement through the toll plazas.
What are the benefits of fitting one on my car?
The biggest advantage is of course that you will be able to move through the toll plaza without having to stop or even make a cash payment of any kind. What’s more, if you don’t have a Fastag affixed on your four-wheeler, you will be directed to a separate lane and be made to pay double the amount.
How do I fit one on my vehicle?
You can purchase a Fastag RFID sticker from one of the three places.
- Toll plazas
- E-wallet systems like Amazon, PayTM and UPI and Google Pay
- 22 banks across the nation
At present PayTM is offering a free registration for Fastags with a minimum balance of Rs 150 to be maintained and a Rs 250 security deposit. You need to upload a copy of your RC to register here. In the event that you go to a point of sales at a toll booth or one of the 22 banks authorized to sell the Fastag, you will need to show the RC of the car, passport size photo of the owner and KYC documents related to the car.
What is the deal with one car, one tag and also how do I keep track of my payments?
Each individual RFID tag is attached to one car only. i.e if you have multiple vehicles, each one will have to get their own RFID tag. Each individual RFID tag is attached to one phone number and every time you pass through a toll booth, an SMS is delivered to the registered number indicating the toll payment.
What if I shift cities or sell my vehicle?
In both scenarios, the user is expected to inform the issuing agency of the change in location or ownership to ensure proper usage of the tag.