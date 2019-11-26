Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Skoda Superb facelift spied in India

November 26, 2019, 10:21 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
6285 Views
Be the first to comment
- Skoda Superb facelift could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

- Engine options likely to be limited to a 2.0-litre TSI petrol unit

Ahead of its debut that could take place at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Skoda Superb facelift has been spied testing in India. The Superb test-mule also featured an emission testing device at the rear, hinting that the model is also undergoing BS6 emission compliance.

Design updates to the Skoda Superb over the outgoing model include a chrome outline for the grille, matrix LED headlamps, new front and rear bumper, new alloy wheels, chrome insert running the length of the boot lid and the ‘SKODA’ lettering that replaces the logo at the posterior.

Skoda Superb Facelift Exterior

Inside, the Skoda Superb facelift is expected to be equipped with features such as the virtual cockpit, new infotainment system, predictive cruise control, predictive pedestrian protection and emergency assist.

In the powertrain department, Skoda is likely to replace the 1.8-litre TSI petrol engine with a 2.0-litre TSI unit that would be BS6 compliant at launch. This engine is likely to be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

