Renault winter check-up camp scheduled till 1 December

November 26, 2019, 10:05 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
20410 Views
Renault winter check-up camp scheduled till 1 December

- Comprehensive car check-up at dealerships

- Many attractive offers and discounts being offered

- Camp held across all Renault dealerships

Renault India recently began with a winter check-up camp on 25 November that will go on till 1 December. As a complimentary offer during this period, the carmaker is offering a free vehicle check-up and wash across all its dealerships in India.

Renault Kwid Exterior

Renault car owners can get their car washed and inspected through a comprehensive car check-up. In addition to that, the company has formulated various offers for the benefit of their customers. A 15 per cent discount is being offered on labour and value added services. Then, there are special discounts up to 50 per cent on select accessories too. Furthermore, there's a 10 per cent discount each on select parts, along with extended warranty and roadside assistance.

The carmaker wants to cater to their customers during this week through this service camp initiative. This camp will be conducted across all Renault authorised dealerships located in different cities of our country. Such after-sales services are crucial for enhancing customer experience and interacting with their customer base. It will also help vehicle owners to find any faults with their vehicles and get them rectified as well.

