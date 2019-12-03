Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Altroz feature list revealed ahead of Launch in January 2020

December 03, 2019, 05:29 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
-Major USP is the doors that all four open to 90 degrees

- Semi-digital instrument cluster 

Tata is all set to launch its first premium hatchback the Altroz in early 2020. We have already provided details of the engines and gearbox and now here is a reveal of the feature list for the top-of-the-line Altroz XZ variant. You can read about it by clicking here

Exterior features

Both the petrol and diesel models get LED DRLs and automatic projector headlamps and rain sensing wipers. 

Entertainment

A Harman developed infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, four speaker and two tweeters is a part of package. This infotainment also gets Apple CarPlay and Android auto. 

Convenience 

Talking about its convenience features, the Altroz gets rain sensing wipers, fast charging for front and rear occupants, automatic climate control, button start, cruise control and rear ac vents. Interestingly all the 4 doors will open till 90 degree. 

Safety

All versions of the Altroz will get dual front airbags, seat belt reminder, ISOFIX child seat mounting points and ABS with EBD. The seat belt mechanism includes three point RPLL (Retractor Pre-tensioner and load limiter) and CLT (Crash locking tongue).

The Tata Altroz is the Indian automaker’s return to the premium hatchback segment. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, Volkswagen Polo and the Toyota Glanza

