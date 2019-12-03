Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai enhances special services to gain appeal to its Kona EV

Hyundai enhances special services to gain appeal to its Kona EV

December 03, 2019, 06:01 PM IST by Santosh Nair
9796 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai enhances special services to gain appeal to its Kona EV

- Installed 7.2KW chargers at all of its 15 EV dealers across 11 cities 

- Industry first Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging facility now available in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai

- Portable Chargers available at Delhi and Bangalore (through Road Side Assistance on Allianz Truck)

Hyundai Motor India has announced the enhancement of special services to its Kona Electric SUV. The services include multiple EV charging options to enhance customer convenience at all customer touch-points. 

In a bid to offer complete piece of mind to the Kona EV customer, Hyundai Service has now installed 7.2KW chargers at all of their 15 electric vehicle dealerships in 11 cities, and will also provide the 7.2 KW charging equipment to all customers along with the car. This will ensure buyers will have access to fast charging (6-8 hours).

Hyundai Kona Electric Exterior

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is leading the electric mobility revolution in India with the Kona electric vehicle. We believe customer confidence on the product is gained through its after sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease - our service initiatives are providing round-the-clock support; anywhere, anytime.” 

Hyundai Motor India has received 302 bookings for the Kona EV since its launch in July 2019, and 231 units have already been delivered. 

  • Hyundai
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Kona Electric Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 24.96 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 25.89 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 27.69 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 27.39 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 25.83 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 26.32 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 25.28 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 26.65 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in