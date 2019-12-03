Hyundai enhances special services to gain appeal to its Kona EV

- Installed 7.2KW chargers at all of its 15 EV dealers across 11 cities

- Industry first Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging facility now available in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai

- Portable Chargers available at Delhi and Bangalore (through Road Side Assistance on Allianz Truck)

Hyundai Motor India has announced the enhancement of special services to its Kona Electric SUV. The services include multiple EV charging options to enhance customer convenience at all customer touch-points.

In a bid to offer complete piece of mind to the Kona EV customer, Hyundai Service has now installed 7.2KW chargers at all of their 15 electric vehicle dealerships in 11 cities, and will also provide the 7.2 KW charging equipment to all customers along with the car. This will ensure buyers will have access to fast charging (6-8 hours).

S S Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “Hyundai is leading the electric mobility revolution in India with the Kona electric vehicle. We believe customer confidence on the product is gained through its after sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience. Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease - our service initiatives are providing round-the-clock support; anywhere, anytime.”

Hyundai Motor India has received 302 bookings for the Kona EV since its launch in July 2019, and 231 units have already been delivered.