Jaguar XE facelift to be launched in India tomorrow

- Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates

- Styling changes have been inspired from the F-Type and E-Pace

- Powered by 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engine

The Jaguar XE facelift is due for launch in India tomorrow. Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates, while mechanically it will continue to be powered by the existing engine options. The new model features a wider and lower appearance with muscular highlights. Interestingly, few styling changes have been inspired by the F-Type and E-Pace models. Overall, it gets a sharper and aggressive styling all around.

As for the interior, the new model will feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system along with improved upholstery, touchscreen climate control and seat functions. The new model will also get a new multifunction steering wheel. Under the hood, the Jaguar XE facelift will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. All the engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

More details about the vehicle will be known post its launch in India tomorrow.