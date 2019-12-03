Tata Altroz gets BS6 compliant petrol and diesel; to be launched in January 2020

-BS6 compliant petrol engine 1.2-litre petrol engine

-BS6 compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine

The Tata Altroz will be launched in India in January with one BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine. These will be first of the BS6 compliant engines from the Indian automaker and are expected to find their way to the other Tata cars too.

Petrol

The petrol engine is a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 84bhp/113Nm. It has been mated to a five-speed manual and will be offered with two drive modes eco and city. The fuel tank capacity is 37-litres while the kerb weight is 1036kgs.

Diesel

Tata will offer the diesel powered Altroz with its 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 88bhp/200Nm. This engine at the time of launch will be offered with a five-speed manual gearbox. Similar to the petrol engine, this one also gets the city and eco driving modes and weighs in at 1150kgs.