Tata Altroz based X452 sedan to take on Honda City and Maruti Ciaz

Tata Motors is working on a new mid-size sedan that will be based on the Altroz. This sedan, codenamed Tata X452, will rival the likes of the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna.

The X452 will be based on the ALFA platform, which it will share with the Altroz and the Tata HBX. The ALFA platform is highly scalable and can accomodate various body shapes like hatchbacks, compact SUVs, sedans and MPVs. It will also allow Tata Motors with a lot of part sharing, which will in turn offer economies of scale to the Indian carmaker.

While the sedan segment has seen a downhill trend in terms of sales, Tata Motors believes that its design may very well be a strong suit for the upcoming sedan. The X452 is expected to take styling cues from the Altroz and the Tata eVision concept from the Geneva Motor Show 2018. While we don't have a design reference, a slide from a video presentation suggests that Tata Motors may play with the sportier coupe design theme.

Under the hood, the Tata X452 sedan is likely to share its mechanicals with the Nexon. So, expect it to come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual will be standard, and Tata may also offer a six-speed DCT, which is being readied for the Altroz.

Besides the above-mentioned rivals, the X452 sedan will also compete against the next-generation versions of the Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. Now, although a timeline isn't available, Tata Motors is expected to launch this sedan sometime in 2021.

Design sketches of Tata eVision Concept used for representation.