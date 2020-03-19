Aston Martin Valkyrie begins public road tests

- Aston Martin Valkyrie to be limited to just 150 units

- The 6.5-litre NA V12 engine of the model produces 1,160bhp and 900Nm of torque

Aston Martin has officially begun road tests of the Valkyrie in the United Kingdom (UK). Previously limited to track tests, this is the first time the Valkyrie has hit public roads in what seems to be its production-ready form.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie will be powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that produces 1,000bhp at 10,500rpm and 740Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. With the help of a hybrid system, the total power output stands at 1,160bhp and 900Nm of torque.

With the high amount of power built by the folks at Cosworth, the engine of the Aston Martin Valkyrie will require a re-build every 1 lakh kms, which will include replacing the piston and valves as well as checking the blocks for cracks and re-building them if required. Aston Martin will be producing only 150 units of the Valkyrie and all these units are likely to be accounted for. Said to tip the scales at 1,000 kgs, the model could have a power to weight ratio of 1:1.