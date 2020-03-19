Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan car discount offers in March 2020

Nissan car discount offers in March 2020

March 19, 2020, 06:29 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1306 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan car discount offers in March 2020

Car manufacturers in the country usually offer heavy discounts across their product line-up in the end of the financial year. This time around car manufacturers are offering additional discounts on their unsold BS4 inventory as these vehicles cannot be registered from 1 April 2020, as per the government mandate. Nissan India is currently offering heavy discounts on the BS4 compliant Kicks SUV alongside cash benefits and offers for the Micra Active, Micra and the Sunny. 

The Nissan Kicks SUV is available with a maximum benefit of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. This includes cash benefit of Rs 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, free accessories worth 13,100 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, Nissan is currently offering interest rate of 6.99 per cent worth benefits of up to Rs 35,000 along with five year warranty (standard two years + free three years) worth benefits of up to Rs 20,500. 

The Nissan Micra and the Micra Active are available with cash benefit of Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Moreover, corporate customers can avail additional benefit of up to Rs 6,000. This march, the Nissan Sunny is available with a cash benefit of Rs 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and interest rate of 6.99 per cent for a period of 36 months. Corporate customers for Nissan Sunny can avail additional benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

All the above mentioned discounts and benefits may vary across variants and dealer locations. Hence, Nissan India advises customers to contact their nearest dealer for more details. 

  • Nissan
  • Micra
  • Nissan Micra
  • Nissan Sunny
  • sunny
  • Micra Active
  • Nissan Micra Active
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Nissan Kicks Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.2 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.62 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.83 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.71 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.61 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

Nissan Terrano: First Drive

First drive report of the new Urban Compact SUV ...

252 Likes
154378 Views

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

Nissan Kicks Should it be your next car? Test 6 Minute Review

SUVs are surely in the limelight currently. Wit ...

109 Likes
30601 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in