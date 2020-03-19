Nissan car discount offers in March 2020

Car manufacturers in the country usually offer heavy discounts across their product line-up in the end of the financial year. This time around car manufacturers are offering additional discounts on their unsold BS4 inventory as these vehicles cannot be registered from 1 April 2020, as per the government mandate. Nissan India is currently offering heavy discounts on the BS4 compliant Kicks SUV alongside cash benefits and offers for the Micra Active, Micra and the Sunny.

The Nissan Kicks SUV is available with a maximum benefit of up to Rs 1.6 lakh. This includes cash benefit of Rs 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs 40,000, free accessories worth 13,100 and corporate benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Additionally, Nissan is currently offering interest rate of 6.99 per cent worth benefits of up to Rs 35,000 along with five year warranty (standard two years + free three years) worth benefits of up to Rs 20,500.

The Nissan Micra and the Micra Active are available with cash benefit of Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. Moreover, corporate customers can avail additional benefit of up to Rs 6,000. This march, the Nissan Sunny is available with a cash benefit of Rs 45,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and interest rate of 6.99 per cent for a period of 36 months. Corporate customers for Nissan Sunny can avail additional benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

All the above mentioned discounts and benefits may vary across variants and dealer locations. Hence, Nissan India advises customers to contact their nearest dealer for more details.