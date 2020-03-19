Hyundai Venue 1.5-diesel to be offered in five variants; prices start at Rs 8.09 lakh

- BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel features the same diesel engine as new Creta

- The model will be powered by a 99bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine

Hyundai has officially revealed the specifications of the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine that will be offered with the Venue henceforth. The Kia sourced 1.5-litre diesel motor, which also powers the new Creta, replaces the 1.4-litre diesel mill.

The Hyundai Venue will be powered by a 1,493cc diesel engine tuned to produce 99bhp and 240Nm of torque. This BS6 emission compliant motor will be paired exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.

Unlike the Seltos, which features a Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), the Venue and Creta come with a Fixed Geometry Turbocharger (FGT), resulting in a lower tune of 15bhp. The diesel powered BS6 Venue will be offered in five trims including E, S, SX, SX Dual-Tone and SX (O).

Following are the variant-wise prices for the Hyundai Venue 1.5-diesel:

Venue 1.5-diesel E: Rs 8.09 lakh

Venue 1.5-diesel S: Rs 9.00 lakh

Venue 1.5-diesel SX: Rs 9.99 lakh

Venue 1.5-diesel SX Dual-Tone: Rs 10.27 lakh

Venue 1.5-diesel SX (O): Rs 11.39 lakh