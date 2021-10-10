SUVs dominate car sales in India in September 2021

The SUV segment has outsold the once-popular hatchback segment by a fair margin. The SUV segment has registered 54,323-unit sales in September, while the hatchback segment has registered 53,569-unit sales in the same period. The steadily growing demand for SUVs is a clear indication of buyer preference. Moreover, nearly all auto manufacturers in the country have expanded their product portfolio with new SUV options.

The top-five SUVs that were sold in India in September are as follows –

Kia Seltos

Kia’s bestselling model in the country last month, the Seltos, is also the third highest-selling model in terms of cumulative sales figures. Interestingly, the Seltos has also managed to outsell the popular brand in the segment, the Hyundai Creta by a fair margin. It is worth noting that Hyundai attributes this drop in sales to the global shortage of semiconductors. To learn more, click here.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s compact SUV, the Nexon is a popular name in this segment. The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Alternatively, customers can also opt for the all-electric drivetrain in the Nexon EV last month. In terms of cumulative sales, Tata Nexon is the fourth bestselling model in the country Riding high on it success, the Tata Nexon has registered an impressive 53 per cent growth in sales with 9,211 units sold in the country in September 2021 as compared to 6,007-unit sales in the same period last year. To learn more about the Nexon, click here.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta, an undisputed leader in this segment has now slipped down to the third rank in the SUV segment. Hyundai reported a 34 per cent drop in sales with 8,193 units sold last month as compared to 12,325 units sold in September 2020. Under the hood, The Hyundai Creta is available in three engine options – A 1.5-litre MPi petrol (six-speed MT/IVT), 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel (six-speed MT/six-speed AT), and a 1.4-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol (seven DCT). To enhance the overall driving experience, the new Creta offers three drive modes – Eco, Sport, and Comfort, and Traction Control Modes (Snow, Sand, and Mud).

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is the fourth bestselling SUV in the country and the second most popular model in the compact SUV segment. Back in September, the Venue reportedly sold 7,924 units as compared to 8,469 units sold in the same period, thereby registering a six per cent drop in sales last month. The Venue is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel which generates 99bhp and 240Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre Turbo GDi is the powerful of the lot with an output of 118bhp/172Nm torque. Alternatively, the customers can also opt for a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generates 82bhp at 6000rpm

Kia Sonet

Sales for the Kia Sonet has dropped significantly in September 2021. The company reported 52 per cent drop in sales last month with 4,452-unit sales as compared to 9,266-unit sales in the same period last year. The Sonet is powered by existing petrol and diesel options. The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated, four-cylinder engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission to generate 81bhp and 115Nm, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit produces 117bhp and 172Nm. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel unit generates 99bhp and 240Nm and can be paired either with a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission (AT generates 113bhp/250Nm).