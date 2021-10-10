CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Volkswagen Polo Matt edition arrives at dealerships

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,223 Views
    Volkswagen Polo Matt edition arrives at dealerships

    - The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition was showcased in March 2021

    - The model is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

    Volkswagen unveiled the Polo Matt edition in the country earlier this year and the model has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. The model was launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition, as the name suggests, features a matte black paintjob. Elsewhere, the model gets blacked-out elements such as the door handles, ORVMs, and the spoiler.

    Front View

    Inside, there are no changes to the Volkswagen Polo Matt edition over the regular model. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed automatic unit.

    Image Source

    Volkswagen Polo Image
    Volkswagen Polo
    ₹ 6.31 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    SUVs dominate car sales in India in September 2021
     Next 
    Aston Martin DBX S spotted testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Volkswagen Polo Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1568 Views
    22 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Popular Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 12.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thSEP
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 11th October 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 10.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdSEP
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Polo Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.63 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.15 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.32 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.26 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.98 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.00 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    1568 Views
    22 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volkswagen Polo Matt edition arrives at dealerships