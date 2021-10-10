Volkswagen Polo Matt edition arrives at dealerships

- The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition was showcased in March 2021

- The model is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Volkswagen unveiled the Polo Matt edition in the country earlier this year and the model has now begun arriving at local dealerships across the country. The model was launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Volkswagen Polo Matt edition, as the name suggests, features a matte black paintjob. Elsewhere, the model gets blacked-out elements such as the door handles, ORVMs, and the spoiler.

Inside, there are no changes to the Volkswagen Polo Matt edition over the regular model. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed automatic unit.

