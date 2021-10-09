CarWale
    Aston Martin DBX S spotted testing

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    381 Views
    Aston Martin DBX S spotted testing

    - Aston Martin said more derivatives of the DBX are coming soon

    - The first of the SUV’s new variants could debut by the end of the year

    Back in June 2020, Lawrence Stroll, Chairman, Aston Martin, revealed that the company is working on derivatives of the DBX SUV starting from 2021, details of which are available here. New spy images reveal a sportier version of the brand’s SUV, which could be called the DBX S upon launch.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the Aston Martin DBX S test mule features a redesigned fascia, including a new grille, reworked front bumper, and LED DRLs that have moved over from the lower section of the bumper to the main headlamp cluster. While the side profile seems to be untouched, the posterior has received a set of quad exhaust pipes.

    Left Side View

    The changes to the exterior design of this Aston Martin DBX test mule hint that the company could be working on a larger displacement version of the SUV. The model is currently powered by a 4.0litre, twin-turbo V8 motor, and the unit in question could possibly have borrowed the 5.2-litre V12 powerhouse from the DSB Superleggera, where it produces 715bhp and 900Nm of torque.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Previous spy shots have also revealed that Aston Martin is currently working on two other versions of the DBX SUV, including a hybrid variant, details of which can be read here. The second variant could be a facelift, and you can find all the details of this version here. Which one of these variants will be the model to make its debut later this year? Our guess is as good as yours. So, stay tuned for updates.

