MG Astor prices to be announced tomorrow

- Available in two petrol powertrain options

- Likely to be offered in eight variants

MG Motor India is all set to announce the prices of the Astor mid-size SUV in India tomorrow. The Astor is likely to be offered in eight variants across two powertrain options, details of which can be read here. We have tested the Astor extensively and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Astor, based on the ZS EV, gets a slightly revised styling like the redesigned LED headlamps and tail lamps. Additionally, the Astor gets a new alloy wheel design, a reworked chromed front grille, and five exterior shades to choose from. These include Candy White, Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, and Starry Black.

The cabin of the Astor can be had in three colour themes – Tuxedo Black, Sangria Red, and Iconic Ivory. The dashboard gets soft-touch material while the seats are draped in premium looking leatherette seats. The feature highlights of the Astor include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, heated ORVMs, digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake with auto-hold function, leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a push start/stop button, an air purifier, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat. For more details on the features of the MG Astor, click here.

The party piece of the Astor is the dashboard-mounted personal AI assistant that gets embedded with Jio e-sim and provides a host of services like jokes, weather updates, and information sourced from Wikipedia. Even the steering wheel gets three driving modes – Urban, Normal, and Dynamic for manoeuvring in different conditions. The Astor also packs in some modern safety and level two autonomous features like six airbags, all four disc brakes, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, forward collision prevention, rear drive assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Under the hood, the MG Astor is powered by 1.3-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines. The former produces 138bhp and 220Nm torque while the latter puts out 108bhp and 144Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre is linked to a five-speed manual and CVT unit while the turbo petrol mill is coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission.

We expect MG to price the Astor between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom. The chief rivals for the Astor will be the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and the Skoda Kushaq.