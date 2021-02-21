Renault Kiger first-drive review to go live tomorrow

- Powered by two petrol engines

- Offered with six exterior colours across four variants

Renault Kiger was launched last week with an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, all-India). The Kiger will be Renault’s key to the popular compact SUV segment of India. The bookings for the car has also commenced for a booking amount of Rs 11,000.

We have driven the new Kiger and our review will be live tomorrow. However, if you can’t wait until then, here is the link to our first look review along with the video below. The Kiger gets the brand’s family face and some might even find its design resembling the junior Kwid. However, the bumper-mounted tri-pod LED headlamps, LED DRLs, roof rails, 16-inch alloy wheels and thick plastic cladding gives the Kiger a much more muscular and sporty look. To know the variants wise features of the Kiger, click here.

Inside, the Kiger packs in features such as an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with wireless replication, digital driver’s display, Arkamys sound system, wireless charging, air purifier, and four airbags. To read more about the Kiger, click here.

Under the hood, the Kiger will be powered by two petrol engines. The 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine makes 71bhp and 96Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT transmission. A more powerful 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 98bho and 160Nm of torque that is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. The rivals in the segment include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and its cousin, the Nissan Magnite. We have compared the Kiger to its competition and you can read about it here.

Photos: Kapil Angane