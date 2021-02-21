Tata Safari prices to be revealed tomorrow

- Powered by a single 2.0-litre diesel engine

- Available across six variants and three exterior shades

Tata Motors will be revealing the prices for its flagship SUV – Safari tomorrow. The three-row SUV will be available in six variants, three colours, and with a single 2.0-litre diesel engine. We have driven the new Safari and you can read the first-drive review here.

Tata Safari is essentially based on the five-seat SUV Harrier. It mimics its younger sibling’s design and styling inside out. However, the stepped-up roof and the rear quarter glass on the SUV are meant to remind one of the iconic Safari. The chrome-finished tri-arrow front grille is flanked by LED DRLs while the projector headlamps are placed below on the bumper. The black bumper at the bottom gives the Safari a more rugged look. To look at the Safari's picture gallery, click here.

On the inside, the highlight of the Safari is the inclusion of a third-row that can seat two occupants comfortably. While the second row can be had with either a bench or the captain seats. The cabin follows an Oyster White and Ashwood colour theme along with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, nine-speaker JBL stereo system, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car tech called – iRA. To know the variants-wise features of the Safari, click here.

Under the hood, the Safari gets Tata’s very own 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine with an output of 168bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with three drive modes – eco, city, and sport. The Safari will be priced at a premium over the five-seat Harrier, however, it will be par with its competitors which include the MG Hector Plus, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the Mahindra XUV500.