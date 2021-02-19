Renault Kiger Competition Check

The Renault Kiger was launched in India on 15 February with an introductory starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (All-India ex-showroom). There are four variants, two engine and three gearbox options. It enters one of the most competitive segments in the market- the B SUV. How does it stack up against the competition, read on to see how it stacks up. However, before you begin, check out the first look review of the Kiger both in video guise as well as story format.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is the Kiger’s identical cousin and gets the same engines, feature list but in the case of the Kiger, the 1.0-litre NA petrol is also offered with automated manual transmission. In the current pricing structure, the Kiger is also marginally lower priced than the Magnite giving it a competitive edge over its Japanese sibling.

Hyundai Venue

Along with its sibling the Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Venue are the Kiger’s most formidable rivals and have quite a few aces up their sleeves. The Venue offers more transmission options in their petrol lineup but also give you the option of a diesel engine, a market that Renault has bowed out. Over the Venue, the Kiger gets a fully digital instrument cluster (top models only) as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the Venue gets connected car technology as well as ventilated seats over the Kiger.

Kia Sonet

In the same league as the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet has quite a bit more over the Kiger in terms of features and engine options. It looks beefier but also gets the option of a diesel engine which can be had with an automatic transmission. The option of the diesel engine also put the Sonet in a position to offer a much wider range of variants and across a larger price spectrum. The Kiger, over the Sonet, gets wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as a CVT gearbox for the turbo petrol engine.

Honda WR-V

The Honda WR-V among the line of vehicles holds the most with the Kiger. It has a crossover design, petrol engine options and even offers a similar level of features. However, the Kiger does hold the advantage of a bigger touchscreen system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as a two-pedal setup for both its engine options.The WR-V has a one-up in terms of a sunroof (top- variant only) and like the Sonet and Venue gets a diesel engine which in the current scenario of petrol touching Rs 100 a litre seems like a big advantage.

Maruti Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser

At one point in time, the Brezza was the king of the segment and had constant sales, sometimes more than some manufactured sold in their entire range. It has gone down the ranks now but is still a strong competitor. The Brezza now gets only petrol power and its feature list (and consequently the Urban Cruiser’s too) is just about acceptable with only the basics being covered. The Kiger over the Brezza and Urban Cruiser gets a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto as well as higher levels of customisation due to the various packs on offer. Renault is also offering dual-tone colour options across all variants and colour options.