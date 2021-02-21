Volkswagen Polo Turbo Edition - Now in Pictures

The launch of the Turbo editions of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento are surely not a surprise looking at the rising popularity of turbo petrol engines. These cars already are available with turbos but in the top-spec trims. With the introduction of this 'Turbo Edition', buyers get a lower price point as it’s based on the Comfortline variant. Here are the details through pictures of the Turbo Polo Edition.

It employs the same 1.0-litre TSI (turbocharged stratified injection) petrol engine, which produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. It's mated to a six-speed manual transmission only.

Cosmetic changes include a Turbo badge on the front fender, gloss-black ORVMs, and a gloss-black spoiler. These help it differentiate from the standard vehicle.

This Volkswagen Polo Turbo also boasts 15-inch 'RAZOR' alloy wheels, a flat-bottom steering wheel, Turbo edition seat covers, and climatronic automatic AC.

Other features that this edition is equipped with include rear parking sensors and height-adjustable driver seat, apart from the usual equipment that the Comfortline trim gets.

While the Volkswagen Polo Turbo edition is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), its sedan sibling, the Volkswagen Vento Turbo edition is available for Rs 8.69 lakh.

Bookings for both, the Polo Turbo edition and the Vento Turbo edition have begun and can be made online through Volkswagen's official website or at any authorised Volkswagen India dealership.