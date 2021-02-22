New Tata Safari launched in India; prices start at Rs 14.69 lakh

CarWale
    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    27,115 Views
    - The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in four variants and three colours

    - The model is powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

    Tata Motors has launched the all-new Safari SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in six variants and three colours, details of which are available here. Bookings for the SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 30,000.

    Tata Safari Front View

    Under the hood of the 2021 Tata Safari is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Safari and you can read our review here.

    Tata Safari Left Rear Three Quarter

    On the outside, the new Tata Safari features a chrome grille with the signature tri-arrow design, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, silver skid plates at the front and rear, roof rails, and an integrated spoiler.

    Tata Safari Dashboard

    Inside, the 2021 Tata Safari comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, boss mode, ambient lighting, cruise control iRA connected car technology, an electronic parking brake, terrain response modes, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill descent control, roll-over mitigation, rear parking sensors, and corner stability control.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2021 Tata Safari:

    Safari XE MT: Rs 14.69 lakh

    Safari XM MT: Rs 16 lakh

    Safari XM AT: Rs 17.25 lakh

    Safari XT MT: Rs 17.45 lakh

    Safari XT+ MT: Rs 18.25 lakh

    Safari XZ MT: Rs 19.15 lakh

    Safari XZ AT: Rs 20.40 lakh

    Safari XZ+ MT: Rs 19.99 lakh 

    Safari XZ+ AT: Rs 21.25 lakh

    XZ+ Adventure Persona edition MT: Rs 20.20 lakh

    XZ+ Adventure Persona edition AT: Rs Rs 21.45 lakh

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.54 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.53 Lakh
