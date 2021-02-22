New Tata Safari launched in India; prices start at Rs 14.69 lakh

- The 2021 Tata Safari is offered in four variants and three colours

- The model is powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Safari SUV in India, with prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in six variants and three colours, details of which are available here. Bookings for the SUV have commenced for an amount of Rs 30,000.

Under the hood of the 2021 Tata Safari is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. We have driven the Safari and you can read our review here.

On the outside, the new Tata Safari features a chrome grille with the signature tri-arrow design, 18-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, silver skid plates at the front and rear, roof rails, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the 2021 Tata Safari comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, boss mode, ambient lighting, cruise control iRA connected car technology, an electronic parking brake, terrain response modes, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, and a six-way electrically adjustable driver seat. The model receives safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, traction control, hill descent control, roll-over mitigation, rear parking sensors, and corner stability control.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2021 Tata Safari:

Safari XE MT: Rs 14.69 lakh

Safari XM MT: Rs 16 lakh

Safari XM AT: Rs 17.25 lakh

Safari XT MT: Rs 17.45 lakh

Safari XT+ MT: Rs 18.25 lakh

Safari XZ MT: Rs 19.15 lakh

Safari XZ AT: Rs 20.40 lakh

Safari XZ+ MT: Rs 19.99 lakh

Safari XZ+ AT: Rs 21.25 lakh

XZ+ Adventure Persona edition MT: Rs 20.20 lakh

XZ+ Adventure Persona edition AT: Rs Rs 21.45 lakh