CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition launched in India at Rs 20.20 lakh

    Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition launched in India at Rs 20.20 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    2,546 Views
    Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition launched in India at Rs 20.20 lakh

    - Painted in an exclusive Tropical Mist exterior colour

    - Available only in top-spec XZ+ trim

    Tata Motors has launched a special Adventure Persona edition of the Safari with a starting price of Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available only in the top-spec XZ+ trim, this edition packs in a handful of exterior and interior additions to make the Safari a more premium offering.

    Tata Safari Left Front Three Quarter

    On the outside, the Adventure Persona edition is painted in an exclusive Tropical Mist exterior shade. To enhance the rugged and muscular look of the Safari, it gets the front grille finished in piano black colour, a touch of granite black on the roof rail and door handles, and a Safari mascot on the bonnet line. It sits on a set of 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels painted in charcoal grey shade. 

    Second Row Seats

    The interior also gets a new colour theme in the form of earthy brown upholstery. The dashboard and the door pads also get generous use of dark chrome and piano black to give it a more premium feel. As for the seating, the Adventure Persona edition will be available in both six and seven-seat layout. 

    The only place where the changes are not new is under the bonnet. It is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission. 

    Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its contemporary avatar, the new Safari is in-sync with the multifaceted lifestyles of today’s SUV customer. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best complements their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”   

    Tata Safari Image
    Tata Safari
    ₹ 14.70 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Tata
    • Safari
    • Tata Safari
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Tata Safari Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.54 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.82 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.54 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.97 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.57 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.53 Lakh
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 14.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22ndFEB
    All Tata-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars