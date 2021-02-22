Tata Safari Adventure Persona Edition launched in India at Rs 20.20 lakh

- Painted in an exclusive Tropical Mist exterior colour

- Available only in top-spec XZ+ trim

Tata Motors has launched a special Adventure Persona edition of the Safari with a starting price of Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available only in the top-spec XZ+ trim, this edition packs in a handful of exterior and interior additions to make the Safari a more premium offering.

On the outside, the Adventure Persona edition is painted in an exclusive Tropical Mist exterior shade. To enhance the rugged and muscular look of the Safari, it gets the front grille finished in piano black colour, a touch of granite black on the roof rail and door handles, and a Safari mascot on the bonnet line. It sits on a set of 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels painted in charcoal grey shade.

The interior also gets a new colour theme in the form of earthy brown upholstery. The dashboard and the door pads also get generous use of dark chrome and piano black to give it a more premium feel. As for the seating, the Adventure Persona edition will be available in both six and seven-seat layout.

The only place where the changes are not new is under the bonnet. It is powered by the same 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine making 168bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its contemporary avatar, the new Safari is in-sync with the multifaceted lifestyles of today’s SUV customer. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best complements their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”