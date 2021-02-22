CarWale
    • Ford EcoSport to be introduced in new SE variant

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    - To be offered without a spare wheel

    - Will get a tailgate mounted number plate slot

    Ford India recently rejigged the variant lineup of the Figo, Freestyle, and the Aspire. The base trims were discarded and the total options are now available in two to three trims each. The brand plans to do the same with its compact SUV, EcoSport. Last month, the prices of the EcoSport were slashed and the Titanium trim was offered with a sunroof along with a handful of new features. You can read more about it here. Recently, images of a new SE trim of the model arriving at the dealerships have surfaced on the internet. 

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Based on the images, the most noticeable change is the revised tailgate. The number plate slot moves up from the bumper to the centre of the tailgate while the spare wheel is given a miss. The number plate area also receives a chrome garnish while the rear bumper is now finished in a silver faux plate surrounded by black cladding. As before, the tailgate still opens and closes sideways. The remaining design of the EcoSport remains unchanged with silver roof rails, projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, rain-sensing wipers, navigation, cruise control, and a sunroof among others.

    This design update is not new for the brand as it follows the same for its international models which are manufactured and exported from India. Therefore, it remains to be seen as to where the new SE variant will be placed. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates. 

