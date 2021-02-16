CarWale
    New 2021 Renault Kiger: Variants explained

    New 2021 Renault Kiger: Variants explained

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New 2021 Renault Kiger: Variants explained

    The new Renault Kiger was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 11,000.

    Engine options on the new Renault Kiger will include a 1.0-litre NA motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter produces 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual unit as standard, while the NA and turbo variants get the option of an AMT unit and a CVT unit, respectively.

    The 2021 Renault Kiger is available in six colours that include Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Grey, Planet Grey, and Mahogany Brown. The sub-four metre SUV will be offered in four variants that include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Kiger RXE

    LED DRLs

    C-shaped LED tail lights

    Turn indicators on ORVMs

    Black ORVMs

    Rear spoiler

    Satin Silver roof rails

    16-inch steel wheel with wheel covers

    3.5-inch LED instrument console

    Adjustable front head-rests

    Melange seat upholstery

    Manual AC

    Front power windows

    Two 12V charging sockets

    ABS with EBD

    Dual airbags

    Rear parking sensors

    Kiger RXL

    Body-coloured door handles

    Shark-fin antenna

    Chrome grille

    Piano Black door panels

    Three-spoke steering wheel with black insert

    Four speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

    Rear AC vents

    Rear power windows

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Rear parcel tray

    Day and night adjustable IRVM

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Speed-sensing door lock

    Kiger RXT

    Silver rear skid plate

    16-inch styled steel wheels

    Black interior door handles

    Steering-mounted controls

    Chrome inserts for gear-box surround and AC vents

    Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Linear Interlock seat upholstery

    Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear parking camera

    Upper glove box

    Side airbags

    Kiger RXZ

    LED headlamps

    Black and chrome insert for fenders

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Three-spoke steering wheel with leather insert

    Seven-inch instrument console

    Arkamys-sourced eight-speaker music system

    Wireless charging

    Ambient lighting

    Drive modes

    Automatic climate control

    Rear window defogger

    Air purifier

    Cooled glove box

    Auto-folding ORVMs

