New 2021 Renault Kiger: Variants explained

The new Renault Kiger was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 11,000.
Engine options on the new Renault Kiger will include a 1.0-litre NA motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter produces 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual unit as standard, while the NA and turbo variants get the option of an AMT unit and a CVT unit, respectively.
The 2021 Renault Kiger is available in six colours that include Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Grey, Planet Grey, and Mahogany Brown. The sub-four metre SUV will be offered in four variants that include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Kiger RXE
LED DRLs
C-shaped LED tail lights
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Black ORVMs
Rear spoiler
Satin Silver roof rails
16-inch steel wheel with wheel covers
3.5-inch LED instrument console
Adjustable front head-rests
Melange seat upholstery
Manual AC
Front power windows
Two 12V charging sockets
ABS with EBD
Dual airbags
Rear parking sensors
Kiger RXL
Body-coloured door handles
Shark-fin antenna
Chrome grille
Piano Black door panels
Three-spoke steering wheel with black insert
Four speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity
Rear AC vents
Rear power windows
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear parcel tray
Day and night adjustable IRVM
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Speed-sensing door lock
Kiger RXT
Silver rear skid plate
16-inch styled steel wheels
Black interior door handles
Steering-mounted controls
Chrome inserts for gear-box surround and AC vents
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Height-adjustable driver seat
Linear Interlock seat upholstery
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders
Rear wiper and washer
Rear parking camera
Upper glove box
Side airbags
Kiger RXZ
LED headlamps
Black and chrome insert for fenders
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Three-spoke steering wheel with leather insert
Seven-inch instrument console
Arkamys-sourced eight-speaker music system
Wireless charging
Ambient lighting
Drive modes
Automatic climate control
Rear window defogger
Air purifier
Cooled glove box
Auto-folding ORVMs