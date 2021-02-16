New 2021 Renault Kiger: Variants explained

The new Renault Kiger was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has commenced bookings for the model for an amount of Rs 11,000.

Engine options on the new Renault Kiger will include a 1.0-litre NA motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The former is capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the latter produces 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed manual unit as standard, while the NA and turbo variants get the option of an AMT unit and a CVT unit, respectively.

The 2021 Renault Kiger is available in six colours that include Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Grey, Planet Grey, and Mahogany Brown. The sub-four metre SUV will be offered in four variants that include RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Kiger RXE

LED DRLs

C-shaped LED tail lights

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Black ORVMs

Rear spoiler

Satin Silver roof rails

16-inch steel wheel with wheel covers

3.5-inch LED instrument console

Adjustable front head-rests

Melange seat upholstery

Manual AC

Front power windows

Two 12V charging sockets

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Rear parking sensors

Kiger RXL

Body-coloured door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Chrome grille

Piano Black door panels

Three-spoke steering wheel with black insert

Four speaker audio system with Bluetooth connectivity

Rear AC vents

Rear power windows

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear parcel tray

Day and night adjustable IRVM

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Speed-sensing door lock

Kiger RXT

Silver rear skid plate

16-inch styled steel wheels

Black interior door handles

Steering-mounted controls

Chrome inserts for gear-box surround and AC vents

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Height-adjustable driver seat

Linear Interlock seat upholstery

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

Rear wiper and washer

Rear parking camera

Upper glove box

Side airbags

Kiger RXZ

LED headlamps

Black and chrome insert for fenders

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Three-spoke steering wheel with leather insert

Seven-inch instrument console

Arkamys-sourced eight-speaker music system

Wireless charging

Ambient lighting

Drive modes

Automatic climate control

Rear window defogger

Air purifier

Cooled glove box

Auto-folding ORVMs