Renault Kiger arrives at dealerships ahead of launch in India

- The Renault Kiger will be offered with two powertrains

- The model is likely to be launched in the country soon

Renault India unveiled the Kiger sub-four metre SUV in the country last week, two months after the concept version made its debut. Now, ahead of the model’s launch in India, the new Renault Kiger has begun arriving at local dealerships. To have a look at the model, you can view our detailed image gallery here.

As seen in the images, the Renault Kiger is the top-end RXZ variant and comes equipped with all the bells and whistles that the French marquee will have to offer with the sub-four metre SUV. Up-front, the model features the signature two-slat grille with chrome inserts, sleek LED DRLs, and three-pod LED headlamps. On either side, the model gets flared wheel arches, black cladding, roof rails, and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, the Kiger receives C-shaped LED tail lights, a spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop-lamp, washer and wiper, and a dual-tone bumper with a silver skid plate.

Inside, the 2021 Renault Kiger will come equipped with a black and grey interior theme, fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, cruise control, an air purifier, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, ambient lighting, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, and rear AC vents. Safety features on the model will include four airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and Isofix child-seat anchorage points.

Under the hood, the upcoming Renault Kiger will be available with a 1.0-litre petrol engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged formats. The former, which will be paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit, will be capable of producing 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. The latter will be mated to a five-speed manual unit or a CVT unit, and will produce 98bhp and 160Nm of torque. Upon launch, the Kiger will rival the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

