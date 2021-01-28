CarWale
    Renault Kiger unveiled: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    4,454 Views
    Post much wait, Renault has showcased the production-ready Kiger sub-four metre SUV in India. Based on the CMFA+ platform, the Kiger is the latest addition to the French carmaker’s production line up in India. Back in November 2020, the company had revealed the concept version and claimed that the production model will have about 80 per cent similarity to the concept version. Now that the production-ready model has been showcased, it is safe to say that the Kiger has indeed retained most of the styling elements from the concept. Here’s the soon to be launched Renault Kiger in pictures. 

    Renault Kiger Front View

    The aggressively sculpted bonnet is hard to miss here and gives it a distinctive appeal. The sleek LED DRLs are connected by a two-slat grille with a 3D graphic finish and honeycomb-shaped chrome effects, along with a large Renault logo in the centre. The muscular dual-tone bumper houses squared off three LED headlamps. 

    Renault Kiger Right Front Three Quarter

    The sides feature a familiar Renault design with pronounced shoulder lines, black sills, and bold wheel arches. Moreover, the functional roof bars heighten the vehicle’s silhouette and complete its bold SUV look.

    Renault Kiger Wheel

    The compact SUV rides on 16-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels. The compact SUV offers a high ground clearance of 205mm.

    Renault Kiger Rear View

    The slender windscreen extends into a floating roof that runs down to a steep-sloping rear window, giving the car a coupe-style SUV look. The vehicle gets a Kiger badge under the Renault logo and a chrome strip on the boot lip. The double C-shaped lighting signature taillamps complete the sporty aesthetics. 

    Renault Kiger Dashboard

    The chiselled curves give an impression of a floating cockpit, which is accentuated with piano-style control dials and suspended air conditioning controls. The centre console gets an eight-inch floating touchscreen and a seven-inch multi-skin reconfigurable TFT colour instrument cluster. 

    Renault Kiger Rear Seats

    At the rear, Renault claims that the Kiger offers legroom of 222mm and an elbow room of 1,431mm. 

    Renault Kiger Bootspace

    The Renault Kiger offers 405-litre of boot space, which can be extended to 879-litre with the folded second-row seats.

