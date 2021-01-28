Citroen C5 Aircross production begins; first unit rolls out of the production line

- New Citroen C5 Aircross to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine

- The model has been tested in India for over 2.5 lakh kilometres

Citroen India has started the commercial production and rolled out the first unit of the Aircross SUV, from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The flagship SUV is the first product from the brand for Indian customers and is slated to be launched in this quarter. According to the company, the model has been tested for over 2.50 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will come equipped with features in the form of a hydraulic cushion-equipped suspension system, comfort seats with memory foam, and three individually adjustable and reclining rear seats, panoramic sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 12.3-inch instrument console, engine start-stop button, hands-free tail-gate, drive modes, and a grip control system. The model will also receive safety features such as a blind-spot monitoring system, dual airbags, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and park assist.

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The model will also feature Shift and Park-by-wire control. A 1.2-litre petrol engine and a six-speed manual unit might be offered later.

Commenting on the occasion, Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Stellantis and Chairman, PCA Automobile India and PSA AVTEC Powertrain, said, “We are excited to officially roll out the first Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is a lot of market anticipation for the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort, and innovation in its segment in India. I would like to congratulate all our employees at the plants who have worked tirelessly to achieve this key milestone despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. We are looking forward to welcoming the customers to the La Maison Citroen dealership network, which means ‘the home of Citroen’ in a few weeks from now, across key cities of India.”