Tata Nexon EV completes one year on Indian roads

- Retailed over 2,200 units

- Presently the most affordable EV in India

The Nexon EV – first all-electric SUV was launched by Tata Motors in January 2020 and has now completed one year of its presence on Indian roads. The Nexon EV is presently the most affordable EV one can buy in the country and Tata has managed to retail close to 3,000 units of the model.

Within a year of its launch, the Nexon EV has won several laurels to its name. The eSUV emerged as the best-selling electric car in 2020 and holds a strong 64 per cent market share in the electric vehicle market of India. Tata is also working on building the charging infrastructure in the country and is working closely with relevant Tata group companies.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery making 127bhp and 245Nm of torque sending power to the front wheels and a claimed range of 312km. The battery can be charged using a 25kW fast charger or a 3.3kW bundled charger. The former takes 60 minutes to dash the battery from 0 to 80 per cent while the latter can charge the battery pack from 20 to 100 per cent in eight hours.

The feature highlights of the Nexon EV are the automatic climate control, electric tailgate, reverse parking camera, leatherette seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, apart from 35 connectivity features through the ZConnect App. It has also scored a five-star rating at the GNCAP crash test.

The EV is also available through a leasing program in five cities – Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi / NCR with subscription prices starting at Rs 29,500. For more details about the leasing plan, click here. The current rivals to the Nexon EV are the MG EZ EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric which are priced over Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the one-year milestone, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “It has been a remarkable year for the Nexon EV in India. Since its launch, it has consistently emerged as a market leader in its segment. Conceptualised with the idea of making EVs a mainstream choice in India, the brand Nexon EV delights its customers with a balanced mix of superior performance, advanced features, and adequate driving range, making it an aspirational electric car. In a short span of time, the Nexon EV has been widely accepted by the customers, enthusiasts, and the industry. We are truly touched to see our customers openly sharing their experiences with family and friends, which is also helping in breaking myths and addressing barriers to EV adoption. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued customers for showing trust and strong confidence in Nexon EV, making it the most preferred electric car in the country.”