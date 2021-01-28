New Hyundai Bayon leaked ahead of debut

- Hyundai Bayon will be unveiled in the first half of 2021

- It will be the smallest SUV from the Korean automobile brand upon launch

Last week, Hyundai teased the Bayon crossover ahead of its debut that is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2021. Now, images of the model have been leaked on the web, revealing the Bayon’s exterior design.

To be sold in the European markets as a spiritual successor to the Hyundai i20 Active, the front profile of the new Hyundai Bayon features a new, large grille, triangular headlamps, silver faux skid plates, and sleek LED DRLs. At the rear, the model receives long, C-shaped tail lights, a light bar running across the width of the boot lid, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a dual-tone bumper with reflectors. On either side, the model gets body cladding, large alloy wheels, and roof rails.

The spy images of the Hyundai Bayon also give us a peek at the interior of the model, which, though hazy, reveals a few details such as the free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, all-black interior theme, four-spoke multi-function steering wheel, and AC vent similar to the units on the new i20. The Bayon, which is unlikely to be brought to India, will be the smallest SUV from the brand upon arrival later this year.

