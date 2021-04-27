CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    910 Views
    Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021

    - To open five new facilities in next 12 months

    - 154 new vehicles delivered between January 2021 to March 2021

    Porsche India has announced that it delivered 154 new cars in the last quarter of January 2021 to March 2021. The luxury carmaker registered a 52 per cent growth as against the same period last year. 

    Looking to further expand its footprint, the brand further aims at opening five new facilities in major cities in the next 12 months. Last month, it also inaugurated a new showroom in Mumbai under the dealership of ‘Infinity Cars Pvt. Ltd.’, details of which can be read here.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Porsche kickstarted the new year with the launch of the 2021 Panamera that is offered in four variants – Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and the Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid. To know more about the 2021 Panamera, click here. The Macan SUV further strengthened the sales with the highest numbers of units retailed in a quarter since 2015. The German carmaker's sales in the two-door sports car segment rose by 26 per cent due to the positive response for the 911, 718 Boxster, and the Cayman. 

    The much-awaited all-electric Porsche Taycan will be the next big launch and will join the existing model line-up in India. 

    Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says the result is welcome news off the back of continuing challenges brought about by COVID-19. He added, “Despite the everchanging pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months. We at Porsche India are incredibly proud of the effort and hard work from our business partners to achieve this result. We must also thank our customers who have remained loyal and helped us achieve this fantastic result to make Porsche India one of the fastest growing luxury automotive brands across the country in 2021.”

    Porsche Macan Image
    Porsche Macan
    ₹ 69.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Porsche
    • Panamera
    • Cayenne
    • Porsche 911
    • Porsche Panamera
    • 911
    • Porsche Cayenne
    • Macan
    • Porsche Macan
    • Porsche Cayenne coupe
    • Cayenne Coupe
    • Taycan
    • Porsche Taycan
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS listed on the Indian website
     Next 
    Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet to be launched in India next month

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • porsche-cars
    • other brands
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 69.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Porsche-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021