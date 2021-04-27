Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021

- To open five new facilities in next 12 months

- 154 new vehicles delivered between January 2021 to March 2021

Porsche India has announced that it delivered 154 new cars in the last quarter of January 2021 to March 2021. The luxury carmaker registered a 52 per cent growth as against the same period last year.

Looking to further expand its footprint, the brand further aims at opening five new facilities in major cities in the next 12 months. Last month, it also inaugurated a new showroom in Mumbai under the dealership of ‘Infinity Cars Pvt. Ltd.’, details of which can be read here.

Porsche kickstarted the new year with the launch of the 2021 Panamera that is offered in four variants – Panamera, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo S, and the Panamera Turbo S e-hybrid. To know more about the 2021 Panamera, click here. The Macan SUV further strengthened the sales with the highest numbers of units retailed in a quarter since 2015. The German carmaker's sales in the two-door sports car segment rose by 26 per cent due to the positive response for the 911, 718 Boxster, and the Cayman.

The much-awaited all-electric Porsche Taycan will be the next big launch and will join the existing model line-up in India.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Head for Porsche India, says the result is welcome news off the back of continuing challenges brought about by COVID-19. He added, “Despite the everchanging pandemic-related measures, we have managed to outperform our quarterly sales results of the past seven years and secured the highest first quarter order intake in five years. This drives our motivation for the coming months. We at Porsche India are incredibly proud of the effort and hard work from our business partners to achieve this result. We must also thank our customers who have remained loyal and helped us achieve this fantastic result to make Porsche India one of the fastest growing luxury automotive brands across the country in 2021.”