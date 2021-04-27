CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz EQS listed on the Indian website

    Desirazu Venkat

    -Electric version of the S-Class

    -To be offered in the 450+ and 580 4MATIC variants

    The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan has been listed on the German automaker’s Indian website ahead of an expected launch later this year. It will be offered here in two variants, the RWD EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 with a 4MATIC AWD system. It is expected to have a claimed range of 770km and will get a 107.8kWh battery pack as standard. The EQS was first showcased as the Vision EQS in 2019 and this car in the photos is the production-ready model.

    As the name suggests, it’s a full-electric version of the S-Class and will sit at the top of Mercedes’ electric eco-system that currently comprises of cars like the EQC, EQA and EQB. In terms of exterior design, it’s got all the hallmarks of the latest S-Class but in a sportier appearance sitting lower down and of course longer and wider than its ICE siblings.

    The interior is standard S-Class fare with all the frills expected from this car but this time around with a 56-inch touchscreen system covering the whole dashboard which Mercedes has dubbed the Hyperscreen. We have of course covered the EQS at its global unveil and you can read about that here.

    The EQS, when launched, will be the second electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz for the Indian car market after the EQC. We have reviewed the latter and you can read about that here or watch our video below. 

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
     Previous 
    Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door facelift to arrive later this year with more power and tech
     Next 
    Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021

