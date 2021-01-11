Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen revealed; to debut in the upcoming EQS

- The Hyperscreen to debut in the EQS luxury electric sedan

- The curved display spreads across the entire dashboard

The biggest screen ever to be mounted on a Mercedes-Benz has been revealed by the luxury car manufacturer. Named as the MBUX Hyperscreen, the screen runs end to end horizontally across the dashboard and measures a staggering 56-inches. It looks and feels like a single surface which actually holds three separate display screens beneath the thin glass coat.

The screen area is a curved glass which provides for three zones – driver (12.3-inch), centre display (17.7-inch), and a dedicated 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger with up to seven profiles allowing customisation for every traveller. In the case of a vacant front passenger seat, the screen displays a decorative pattern giving the dashboard a one-piece effect. The turbine-shaped aircon vents finished in silver are also integrated on both the sides of glass panel. Furthermore, ambient lighting installed in the lower portion of the MBUX gives the console a floating effect.

The driver side display sports a clear screen design styled in a new blue/orange colour scheme. The technical specifications of the MBUX comprise of eight CPU cores, 24 GB RAM, and memory bandwidth of 46.4 Gbps with one multifunction camera and a light sensor that adapts its brightness as per the ambient conditions.

The MBUX proactively displays the right functions at the right time based on user behaviour. Frequently used functions such as navigation, media, and massage programs are placed at the centre of the screen for easy access and functionality.

The inception of the MBUX system by Mercedes-Benz goes back to the year 2018 when it debuted in the A-Class. Since then, the system has been tweaked and modified to meet several user needs with the most recent one being the 12.8-inch OLED display taking the centre space in the newly introduced S-Class.

Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler Group, said, “With our MBUX Hyperscreen, a design vision becomes reality. We merge technology with design in a fascinating way that offers the customer unprecedented ease of use. We love simplicity, we have reached a new level of MBUX.”