    Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet to be launched in India next month

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    30,067 Views
    Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet to be launched in India next month

    - Kia India unveils new brand logo with the debut of the updated Seltos

    - The company will launch an all-new model in early 2022

    Kia India unveiled its new brand logo in the country with the showcase of the updated Seltos. The company has also revealed that the refreshed versions of the Seltos and the Sonet will be launched in India in the first week of May 2021.

    The updated Seltos will receive a range of additional features and new voice commands, details of which are available here. The Sonet sub-four metre SUV will get updates in the form of new features, voice commands, and the addition of two new variants, and you can read all the details here.

    Steering Wheel

    The company has changed its name from Kia Motors India to Kia India. Apart from the updated Seltos and Sonet, the brand will also launch an all-new model in early 2022. Kia will be working on expanding its network to 360 touch-points in 218 cities by the end of the year.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    Porsche India reports 52 per cent growth in Q4 FY2021
     Next 
    Honda reveals new and futuristic interior design direction

