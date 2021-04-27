CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Honda reveals new and futuristic interior design direction

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    18,835 Views
    Honda reveals new and futuristic interior design direction

    -         Previews new interior design philosophy for future production models

    -         Simplicity and 'something' concept serves as a guidepost

    At the 2021 Auto Shanghai, Honda took the opportunity to reveal the new SUV E:Prototype which will be the next all-electric crossover after the e hatchback. We only got to see it in few images with no glimpse of the interior, until now. Honda has revealed a short video highlighting their new interior design philosophy which will feature in all future production models.

    Claimed to be inspired by the human-centred designs of early Honda vehicles, the new cabin layout follows a ‘simplicity and 'something' philosophy’. It is minimalistic no doubt, eliminating complexity and making use of the advanced user aesthetics to its full benefit. This new design philosophy also follows the renewed focus on Honda's 'man maximum/machine minimum' approach that aims to maximise cabin space while minimising space required for mechanical components. And it isn’t hard to agree when you look at it.

    Inspiration from the old Hondas is claimed but not seen here, because the cabin looks thoroughly modern. The new steering wheel appears to be well-designed and thoughtful. And the centre console has a floating screen with nothing but three circular dials occupying the space in the middle. It’s a driver-focused cockpit, this one, with a centre console flowing towards one side with a stubby gearlever and few physical buttons all around. Honda says this interior design is about the people inside the vehicle, leading to interiors free of visual clutter with a focus on thin pillars, low cowl and a large greenhouse for visibility.

    Surely, the production version will slightly differ from what we see in this sketch, but it won’t deter too far from it. Honda doesn’t say when and on which production model we’ll get to see this new interior design philosophy. But the production version of the SUV E:Prototype looks like a safe bet.

    Honda All New City Image
    Honda All New City
    ₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Honda
    • Jazz
    • Honda Jazz
    • new Jazz
    • WR-V
    • Honda WR-V
    • Honda HR-V
    • HR-V
    • Honda New Jazz
    • All New City
    • Honda All New City
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Updated Kia Seltos and Sonet to be launched in India next month
     Next 
    Volkswagen ID.4 GTX teased ahead of tomorrow’s debut

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.25 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 12.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 13.82 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 12.88 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.06 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 13.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.40 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 13.15 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.34 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.31 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Honda reveals new and futuristic interior design direction