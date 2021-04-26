CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2021 Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    720 Views
    2021 Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of official launch

    - Two new variants likely to be introduced 

    - AI voice support could be updated with new commands

    Kia is gearing up to launch the updated Seltos and Sonet tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the details of the 2021 Sonet has been leaked on the internet. As per the spy shots, two new variants is likely to be introduced – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT and HTX Diesel 6AT. Other existing variants also receive a new set of features and equipment. 

    Earlier this month, the HTK Plus 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant and HTK Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Sonet were discontinued as a part of the brand’s plans to rationalise variants of select models. To read more about it, click here.

    Front View

    The expected feature revision in the variants of the Kia Sonet are as follows:

    HTK+

    -Remote Engine Start on smart key (1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT version only)

    -Keyless Entry (1.2-litre petrol only)

    - Smart key with push-button start (1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel only)

    HTX

    -Paddle Shifters (Automatic only)

    -Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    -Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

    -Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

    -Brake Assist 

    -16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels 

    -Traction modes – Sand/Mud/Wet (Automatic only)

    -Multi-drive modes – Normal/Eco/Sports (Automatic only)

    HTX+

    --New AI Voice Commands – ‘Hello Kia’

    -Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

    -Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

    -Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

    -Brake Assist 

    GTX+

    -Paddle Shifters (Automatic only)

    -New AI Voice Commands – ‘Hello Kia’

    The AI voice command feature now gets a bunch of new voice controls. This includes sunroof control, power window, wind direction control, air intake control, and defroster control. The Seltos is also likely to get a handful of updates along with new features and revised variants, details of which can be read here. Another notable change is the new logo that will feature on the updated models.

    Image Source

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift - Now in pictures
     Next 
    Electric four-wheeler registrations witness a positive rise in FY21

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.90 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.19 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.95 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.60 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.59 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.44 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of official launch