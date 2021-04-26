2021 Kia Sonet brochure leaked ahead of official launch

- Two new variants likely to be introduced

- AI voice support could be updated with new commands

Kia is gearing up to launch the updated Seltos and Sonet tomorrow. Ahead of the official launch, the details of the 2021 Sonet has been leaked on the internet. As per the spy shots, two new variants is likely to be introduced – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT and HTX Diesel 6AT. Other existing variants also receive a new set of features and equipment.

Earlier this month, the HTK Plus 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant and HTK Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Sonet were discontinued as a part of the brand’s plans to rationalise variants of select models. To read more about it, click here.

The expected feature revision in the variants of the Kia Sonet are as follows:

HTK+

-Remote Engine Start on smart key (1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT version only)

-Keyless Entry (1.2-litre petrol only)

- Smart key with push-button start (1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel only)

HTX

-Paddle Shifters (Automatic only)

-Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

-Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

-Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

-Brake Assist

-16-inch crystal cut alloy wheels

-Traction modes – Sand/Mud/Wet (Automatic only)

-Multi-drive modes – Normal/Eco/Sports (Automatic only)

HTX+

--New AI Voice Commands – ‘Hello Kia’

-Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

-Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

-Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

-Brake Assist

GTX+

-Paddle Shifters (Automatic only)

-New AI Voice Commands – ‘Hello Kia’

The AI voice command feature now gets a bunch of new voice controls. This includes sunroof control, power window, wind direction control, air intake control, and defroster control. The Seltos is also likely to get a handful of updates along with new features and revised variants, details of which can be read here. Another notable change is the new logo that will feature on the updated models.

